One person was taken to the hospital and a vehicle ended up in a canal after an accident in pocatello Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. when a Pontiac Grand Prix swerved off of Hiline and entered the canal, flipped and came to rest upside down in the water.
The driver was pulled from the car by an officer with the Pocatello Police Department and by several citizens who witnessed the accident and stopped to assist.
CPR was performed on the driver and she was taken to Portneuf Medical Center, her condition is unknown at this time.
Pocatello Police closed Hiline between McCormack Street and Meadowbrook Lane while they investigated the accident and let a tow company retrieve the vehicle from the canal.
They were assisted by Idaho State Police who used a drone to map out and take pictures of the accident scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.