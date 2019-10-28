From Idaho State Police news release:
On Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:14 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on I15 at mile marker 113, south of Idaho Falls.
Robert F. Sorrell Jr., 45, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on I15 in a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling two 2016 Western semi-trailers loaded with corn. Michael J. Lint, 53, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on I15 in a heavy-duty crane truck. Sorrell hit the rear of the crane truck, which was traveling at approximately 45 mph in the right lane.
Sorrell was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lint was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported.
The northbound lanes of I15 were blocked for four and a half hours. The lanes have been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.