In the first of our ‘Stories of Hope’ series, KPVI News that Works for You Journalist Deanne Coffin talks to one local family that turns tragedy into the gift of life for others.
15 year old Peyton Rindlisbaker had a passion for life, with playing football and riding motorcycles.
But on one warm March day back in 2015, just one week after his 15th birthday, Peyton was in a motorcycle accident near his home in Bancroft.
“As they were wheeling him out on the stretcher, the doctor says there’s a 99 percent chance that he won’t make it. It didn’t even occur to me at that time. The only thing I thought was Peyton’s going to have a really good story to tell when he does. It didn’t occur to me that he wouldn’t make it,” says Stephanie Rindlisbaker, Peyton’s Mom.
Peyton’s parents were approached about organ donation and although it was a difficult decision to make at the time, his parents decided to donate Peyton’s vital organs and his eyes.
“It just felt right. It just felt like that’s what we should do,” says Stephanie.
“It was not an easy decision but it wasn’t a very hard decision either. I guess knowing the nature of Peyton and that’s what he would want, to be able to help others. It made the decision a lot easier,” says Blair Rindlisbaker, Peyton’s Dad.
Peyton’s mom describes him as having a good heart, being a good big brother and he was looking forward to serving an LDS mission.
His dad says Peyton loved everyone and he was always the life of the party.
“You never seen him without a big smile or I guess kind words to everybody and seemed to love little kids for some reason and he always, I guess made everybody feel welcome when they were around him,” says Blair.
And although Peyton’s life ended way to soon, he gave the gift of life to six other recipients.
“We were losing our boy to be able to help somebody else improve their lives which made it a little easier,” says Blair.
Four of those recipients sent letters to Peyton’s family.
“I cried every time I read their letter,” says Stephanie.
“To be able to see the lives that he affected and to improve their quality of lives was very humbling,” says Blair.
For more information on organ donation you can go to the Donor Connect website at www.donorconnect.life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.