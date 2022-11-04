A Southwestern Wyoming sheriff's deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire.
It happened at a residence in East Cheyenne on Halloween night.
Officials say this marks the third fatal shooting involving law enforcement officers in Laramie County this year.
Deputies responded to a residence to serve a warrant around 8:00 p.m. Monday when shots were exchanged between deputies and a man at the residence.
The injured deputy was treated at the hospital and released Tuesday afternoon.
The man died at the scene.
The shooting is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
