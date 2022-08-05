One Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash South of Pocatello

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Pocatello.
19-year-old Colton T. Baker of Burley died after he crashed a motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South 5th Avenue in Pocatello on Thursday.
The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
