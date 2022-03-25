One Man Dead in Crash

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on March 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., near Butte City, in Butte County, Idaho.
A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 39 year old male from Caldwell, Idaho, was following a 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by a 70 year old male from Arco, Idaho. The vehicles were westbound on US 20-26 near milepost 251, just west of Butte City. The Chevrolet drove into the rear of the Ford. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The road was blocked for approximately five hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
