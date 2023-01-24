Police shot and killed a man in Boise on Monday.
A male suspect wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after Boise Police say he pulled out a weapon.
Officials say the suspect was located and officers tried to remove him from his vehicle and arrest him, but the suspect produced a weapon.
It was then that a Boise police officer discharged his weapon and hit the suspect.
The suspect died at the scene.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot near East Fairview Avenue and North Records Way.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
The officer who shot the suspect was not hurt and will be placed on administrative leave.
