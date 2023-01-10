A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash on Monday.
It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.
A 43-year-old man from Boise was driving a freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84 when the truck went off the roadway, jack-knifed and rolled.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
