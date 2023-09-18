One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
It happened just before 8:00 p.m. on State Highway 33 at mile marker 100 in Madison County.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 61-year-old man from Saint Anthony was traveling eastbound on South Highway 33.
A vehicle driven by a juvenile was traveling westbound on South Highway 33 and turned southbound in front of the motorcycle.
The Harley Davidson hit the passenger side of the juvenile's vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet.
The juvenile driver was wearing a seat-belt and was not taken to the hospital.
The roadway was blocked for about three hours.
The incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.