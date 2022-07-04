Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., westbound on US20 at milepost 396, in Fremont County.
A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound.
It appears the driver of the Toyota Camry attempted to make a U-turn across the lane of travel to go eastbound when it was struck on the driver's side by the Peterbilt semi-truck.
The driver of the Toyota Camry required extrication and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital, and the passengers were transported by ground ambulance. The driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck was not injured.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 10 minutes for the air ambulance to land.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
