Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Motel 6 on West Broadway Wednesday morning.
Idaho Falls police were first on the scene and found a pile of bath towels that were on fire in one of the rooms. An officer picked up the towels, took them to the bathroom, and extinguished the fire in the bathtub.
The occupant of the room, 44-year-old Richard Miller, was arrested for First Degree Arson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Nearby rooms were evacuated due to the smoke, there were no injuries.
