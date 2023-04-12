Idaho State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bingham County that left one person dead on Wednesday.
At 12:30 p.m., the Blackfoot Police Department located a vehicle associated with a wanted man out of Idaho Falls. The man was wanted for eluding, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
As officers approached the vehicle, the man took off. He eventually crashed on the ramp connecting U.S. 91 and Interstate 15. As officers approached, multiple shots were fired, and the man was hit. He died at the hospital.
Two passengers in the vehicle had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The road is closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours.
