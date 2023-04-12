Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&