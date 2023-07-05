One person is dead after an apartment fire in American Falls.
According to American Falls Police, emergency responders went to the Grand Cascade Apartments at 145 Hillcrest about 6:30 Tuesday morning. Only one apartment in the building caught fire and all residents from other apartments were safely evacuated. When the fire was out, officials found a body in the apartment that burned. The remains have not been identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.