One man is dead after an early morning crash.
It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday on 13 West 300 North in Jerome County.
A 21-year-old man and his 27-year-old passenger, both of Ketchum, traveling northbound on 300 North near North Road, driving a Hyundai Elantra.
The driver failed to negotiate the curve, drove up the embankment and into the canal.
The driver drowned.
Divers with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched for several hours and recovered the Hyundai but were unable to locate the driver.
The driver was located and recovered on Wednesday by Gooding County Sheriff's Office Swift Water Rescue Team.
The incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
