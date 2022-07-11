Idaho State Police News Release:
Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County.
A 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4, when it appears the vehicle left the roadway, rolled off the west shoulder, and came to rest in a field. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Blackfoot Fire Department, Pocatello Police Department, and Chubbuck Police Department.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
