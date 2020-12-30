One Person is Dead After an Early Morning Shooting

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Release:
Just after 4am this morning, Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies were involved in an incident in the 1600 S. block of Falcon Dr. in Ammon where shots were fired resulting in the death of a suspect. Deputies have secured the scene and the area has been made safe. The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated and are on scene to begin an investigation. No other Deputies or individuals were injured during the incident.
Currently Falcon Dr. from 17th St. to approximately 1 block North is closed to traffic and we ask motorists to avoid that area. No further information is available at this time.
