One person is dead after a crash on Wednesday.
It happened just before 5:00 a.m. at North 5000 East and Eastbound U.S. 30 in Twin Falls County.
A 20-year-old man from Mexico was traveling southbound on North 5000 East in a Dodge Journey.
A 22-year-old man and his 42-year-old male passenger, both from Mexico, were traveling westbound on U.S. 30 in a Nissan Versa.
The Dodge impacted the Nissan on the passenger side.
The passenger of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were taken to a local hospital.
The incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
