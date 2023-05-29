One person is dead after a crash on Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
A man from Idaho Falls was driving north in a Ford Explorer and a man from Shelley was driving south in a Nissan Murano. The Ford crossed the center line and hit the Nissan head on. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital, the driver of the Nissan died at the scene.
Both lanes were blocked for about four hours. The crash is under investigation.
