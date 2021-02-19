A Bingham County deputy stopped a plateless vehicle Thursday night around 8:00 p.m. by the Sage Hill Casino on U.S. Highway 91.
While talking with the driver who had stepped out of the vehicle, the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The deputy along with a Fort Hall officer attempted to stop the driver who was identified as 26-year-old Tymber Pongah of Fort Hall. Other agencies were called into the pursuit and the vehicle’s tires were spikes twice. According to police, Pongah rammed his vehicle into police vehicles and drove at a deputy. That deputy fired his service weapon, striking Pongah.
Pongah was taken to Portneuf Medical Center where he was treated for his injury and then released to Bingham County where he was booked for Aggravated Battery Upon Certain Personnel, Aggravated Assault Upon Certain Personnel, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Resisting or Obstructing Justice, and Injury to Children due to two children that were in his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.