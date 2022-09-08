One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Fort Hall.
It happened on Wednesday night at about 6:00 p.m.
A 26-year-old man from Blackfoot was attempting to back a Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on U.S. 91 near milepost 85.
A 25-year-old woman from Chubbuck was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on U.S. 91.
The Mitsubishi hit the Pontiac.
All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 91 was blocked for about one and a half hours.
