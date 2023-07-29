One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a head-on collision involving a dump truck and a pickup truck in Jefferson County.
The accident happened on Highway 48 near Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby which closed the road for about two hours.
The pickup truck collided head-on with the fully loaded dump truck early Friday afternoon.
When emergency crews arrived, they found both drivers out of their vehicles and being attended to by people who witnessed the crash.
One driver was taken to a local hospital, the other was treated and released at the scene.
Police are investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.