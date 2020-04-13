Imagine being 4 miles from land and being able to end a nightmare but you're trapped inside of your room for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Jeanne Moore, a Pocatello resident, recounts the extensive quarantine she experienced on her nightmare trip.
"And we were in very strict quarantine on the Rotterdam."
Before the cruise had taken a sour turn it started off like any other cruise.
Jeanne and her sister were excited to cruise around South America on this trip.
After disembarking from Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 8th they were on course for disaster.
"And then the captain announced that Chile was going to close its borders and we needed to turn around and go back to Punta Arenas and Holland America had made arrangements for all of us to get off there and fly home. Then Chile said no they were closing their borders".
Bad news after bad news met the passengers once they found out that the disease was on the ship and 4 people had passed away.
The M.S. Zaandam then looked to dock anywhere they were being accepted.
Jeanne recalls when they were able to get to finally switch to a better equipped boat.
"Then when we got up to the Panama Canal the Rotterdam had sailed south from a Mexican port. They had extra personnel, extra supplies and at that time they transferred the well passengers to the Rotterdam".
Things continued to get worse as they looked to return to the United States.
With over 300 U.S. citizens on board they were looking to be repatriated to disembark.
"We were just looking for a place that would take us and finally, at first the Governor of Florida said no".
Finally the ship was allowed to dock in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where jeanne and her sister were able to begin their journey home.
Holland America charted flights from Ft. Lauderdale to Atlanta where the sisters could return to Salt Lake City and return home from there.
Even though she is back in Pocatello healthy and safe, Jeanne is still feeling the effects of this ordeal.
She explains to us what she is still experiencing.
"I still wake up anxious and worried and so i know i'm having a lot of stress even though i'm home".
Since being repatriated on April 2nd and returning home a few days later, she remains in self isolation to ensure she does not have any symptoms.
