Information provided by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Just before 6:00am Sunday morning Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Fall Creek Rd., approximately 1 mile from the Snake River Rd., to a report of a vehicle found crashed in the Creek bed. Hunters in the area came upon the vehicle and could see a deceased individual trapped underneath it and submerged under the water.
Deputies arrived and determined the crash happened sometime during the night and there was indication that alcohol was a factor in the cause.
The victim was identified as 70 year old Ted Bromley of Bonneville County and Deputies are still investigating the crash.
