One woman is dead after a crash in Teton County.
It happened just after noon on Thursday at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 west of the City of Tetonia.
Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32, when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway.
The collision caused serious injuries to occupants of both vehicles.
One man and one woman were taken to Teton Valley Hospital where the woman later died from her injuries.
Highway 33 was closed for over an hour during the investigation of the scene.
Officials say this accident is the third motor vehicle accident in the month of July which involved the death of a motorist.
