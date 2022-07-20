Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies arrested 60-year-old Angelina Larae Norton Tuesday night after police found illegal drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
As part of an ongoing investigation, police observed Norton leaving a storage unit near Ammon and Lincoln Road. Police observed multiple traffic violations when Norton left the storage unit and pulled her over. The search by a K-9 unit produced about 25 grams of Marijuana, 334 grams of Methamphetamine, and two grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms.
Norton was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Felony Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The investigation of the storage unit is ongoing.
