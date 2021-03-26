Grocery shopping is one of the many things that's changed as the pandemic continued to grow.
Although grocery stores are open and running, certain numbers claim Idahoans made a huge switch to online grocery shopping.
"Idaho in particular had a huge jump. Before the pandemic hit, they were 43rd in the nation in online grocery percentage. Over the course of the pandemic they shifted to about sixth," said Richard Donahue with Ibotta.
Donahue broke down some key products Idahoans were also shopping for.
In addition to online grocery shopping, Idahoans purchased more alcohol, cleaning supplies and shopped with grocery stores 30 percent more in 2020.
"What they did is they sort of naturally gravitated to online grocery. A number of retailers were promoting that really heavily, making that option more widely available," said Donahue.
And some products are still finding their ways to store shelves.
"It's still uncertain, there's still a lot of products that are unavailable," said Barry Dutton with Bi-Lo Market in Pocatello.
Dutton also said products like toilet paper, pet food and canned fruit are hard to get hands on.
"When it hit before, it was just like 'bam,' you know, because a lot of those things are only made in x amount for the year," said Dutton.
The Bi-Lo Market is one of many grocery stores to also offer online services to its customers.
With a change like this that's been in place for some time now, its a trend that some believe is here to stay.
"Once people change their behavior, they understand the benefits, the convenience, the amount of time they can save," said Donahue.
"I do. It's a service aspect," said Dutton. "If you could order it online and just go to the store and they bring it out to you. It's just part of the game and you want to take care of your guests and that's what it comes down to."
