The City of Pocatello is hosting an Open House for outgoing Council President Heidi Adamson.
The public is invited to City Hall Thursday, January 6 at 3:30 p.m. to say goodbye and best wishes. Adamson was appointed to Council Seat #4 by Mayor Brian Blad in August 2016 when Craig Cooper resigned. She was elected to a full four-year term in 2017.
“During my time on the City Council, I’ve met so many wonderful people,” said Adamson. “It has been a pleasure to get to know them. I will always cherish the opportunity I’ve had to learn so much about our city and interact with different members of our community, including our outstanding City employees.”
“Heidi has worked tirelessly these past five years on behalf of our community and the City’s employees,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “She’s been a true leader who is willing to listen and collaborate in order to make the best possible decisions for Pocatello. She’s going to be missed at the City, but I know her work on behalf of Pocatello’s future will continue.”
Light refreshments will be served.
As COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are in place, space is limited, and citizens are encouraged to come and go from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks/face coverings are required in City facilities.
The swearing-in of newly elected Council Member Josh Mansfield, as well as reelected Council Members Rick Cheatum and Linda Leeuwrik and Mayor Brian Blad, will be held at the January 6 regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. This meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.