Open house for Carson street bridge improvements

A long standing bridge will be getting improvements and the public is invited to see what the changes will be.
The Carson Street bridge will be getting much needed repair and improvements in the next few months.
The 70 year old bridge is in the worst condition of all the bridges in Pocatello.
City engineers and Keller Associates will be hosting an open house on October 27th to show the future improvements.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, such as mask inside of city buildings and only allowing up to 30 people at a time, will be implemented.
