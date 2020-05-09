Opening Day at Local Farmers Market Looked a Little Different

Opening day that the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Pocatello looked a little different than it normally does.
Market officials say a few changes had to be made due to Covid-19 health regulations.
Vendors had to be 10 feet apart from each other and have sanitizing stations.
Vendors also were required to wear gloves and encouraged to wear face masks.
Market attendees also got hand sanitized as they made their way into the market.
Directional isles were put in place for people to enter in one side and exit out the other side.
Only food and essential items such as face masks and hand sanitizers were sold at the market.
“When the crafters are allowed back, we’re going to head back to the grass. Make it a comfortable experience. Make it an experience where they can have seating for dining, music at the market, so it’s more of a normal atmosphere and a destination for you to come to on Saturday morning with your family, where now it’s more of a come in, shop, go type feeling,” says Ellen Loomis Roberts, Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through the end of October from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
