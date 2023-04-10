Monday began week two of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.
The prosecution and defense both gave their opening statements and witness testimony began.
A warning that some of the following details are graphic.
The State coming out swinging in their opening statement on Monday saying this case is all about "Money, power and sex."
Lindsey Blake, representing the prosecution during opening statements, accused Lori Vallow of using those things to get whatever she wanted, no matter what - or who - was in her way.
Blake said they will prove Lori wanted Chad Daybell all to herself. She wanted the life insurance policies for her ex-husband Charles Vallow and Chad's late-wife Tammy Daybell. And she wanted her kids' social security benefits.
"Lori wanted the money," Blake said. "She didn't want to care for them anymore."
During her opening statement, Blake showed a picture of JJ Vallow's body, wrapped in plastic and duct tape.
She said there was no picture of Tylee Ryan because all that was left of her were "charred remains."
"A mass of bone and tissue - that's what was left of this beautiful young woman - the defendant's daughter," Blake told the jury.
She also mentioned that Tylee's DNA was found on a pickaxe and shovel that were found in a shed on Chad's property.
A picture of Tammy Daybell's body was also shown, while Blake explained that a Utah Medical Examiner found in the autopsy Tammy "died at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation."
While describing Lori as manipulative to everyone around her, Blake also described her brother Alex Cox and how close the two were.
Blake said after they moved to Rexburg, Alex was setting up the apartment WIFI and set the password as "too many kids." Lori's response was: "Funny."
Among other evidence, the prosecution asked Kay Woodcock about evidence showing Lori used Charles Vallow's Amazon account after his death to buy things for her Hawaiian wedding to Chad - before Tammy had even died.
She had purchased a beach wedding dress, a man's white shirt, a swimsuit, and malachite rings.
In their opening statement, the defense aimed to paint Lori as a "beautiful wife" to Charls and a "kind and loving mother to her children."
Her defense also said she was in her apartment when Alex killed JJ and Tylee and she was in Hawaii when Tammy died.
Jim Archibald remind the jury that the state has the burden of proof. They have to prove the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt, Lori does not have to prove her innocence.
Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandmother, was the first witness to take the stand. She explained the process of Charles and Lori adopting JJ and how different Lori was then.
"She was a doll," Kay said. "She was a doting and engaged mom."
She described seeing the change in Lori and the changes in Lori and Charles' relationship - leading up to Charles filing for divorce in Feb. 2019.
Kay and her husband Larry were the ones responsible for initially asking for the welfare check on the children, which led police to what would become a massive investigation.
The state also asked Kay about her brother Charles' life insurance policy which he left to her. She said Lori did text her, asking about it.
Kay said the last time her and Larry saw JJ in person was May 17,2019 when they all came to Louisiana for the weekend to visit.
She says the last contact at all was on Aug. 10, 2019 in a 35 second FaceTime call. She said she reached out numerous times to law enforcement with concerns about Lori and JJ.
They hired an investigator in October and eventually in November, police would respond to Lori's apartment in Rexburg and learn JJ and Tylee were missing.
Brandon Boudreaux next took the stand. He was married to Lori's niece Melani Pawlowski (formerly Boudreaux.)
He said he knew JJ and Tylee well. He choked up describing how his oldest son and JJ were close. Brandon was also the one who baptized Tylee into the LDS church when she was eight years old.
In June 2020, he would also be the one law enforcement would ask to help identify JJ and Tylee's remains.
While on the stand, he described his 10-year marriage to Melani and how she and Lori seemed to change and become more "devout" in religion in late 2018, early 2019.
Remember, Lori first met Chad in October 2018.
Brandon described Melani's behavior as becoming "erratic" and "extreme."
Witness testimony resumes Tuesday morning when Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo is expected to take the stand.
