If you're interested in opera and would like to learn more about it, you may want to head to a panel at Marshall Public Library next week.
Jessica E. Jones, a Grammy Award winning Pocatello native, and Dr. Julie Sorensen, Idaho State-Civic symphony Artistic Director and Conductor, will be hosting a question and answer opera panel open to the entire community.
The goal of this panel is to provide anyone who is interested in music or opera the opportunity to learn more from two experts in their field.
The panel will be held next Wednesday, February 5th beginning at 7 pm at the Marshall Public Library.
Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor at Marshall Public Library said, "Part of our mission at the library to is connect people with cultural enrichment and cultural opportunities and this is a wonderful opportunity for everybody in our community to come in and talk with two women who have tremendous success in a very difficult field."
Jessica E. Jones will also be performing with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony next Friday, February 7th at 7:30 pm at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
