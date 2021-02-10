Operation Warm made a stop off to Tendoy Elementary School on Wednesday in their effort to keep kids warm with new winter coats.
The charity along with partners Mountain America Credit Union and Idaho State University, gifted over 200 coats to students.
This event was possible thanks to the funding from the partnership that MACU and ISU have where every 3-pointer and first down made they donate to a charity of their choice.
The coats are special made with the help of manufacturers to ensure ideal warmth for children.
Everyone was elated that the children were all given coats and already putting them to good use.
Michael Andrews, Western Regions Partnerships Manager for Operation Warm, says, "I'm always excited to see these kids and their reactions when they get their brand new coat. It really encourages outdoor play, as a matter of fact a bunch of kids who got coats were outside playing in their coats. Our coats provide warmth, confidence, and hope to these children and so we're on a mission to give out hopefully another 3.5 million in the next 10 years. So, we're on an upward trajectory."
Operation Warm has so far gifted over 2,200 coats to students in School District 25.
