Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.