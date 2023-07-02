An Oregon man was arrested for stalking after ramming multiple law enforcement vehicles Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Cabella's parking lot to investigate a report of a suspicious man in a vehicle who had been following a woman.
As deputies attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle, he continued to try and follow the woman who was trying to drive away. The man ignored commands from deputies to stop and drove around a patrol car, speeding up through the parking lot trying to catch the woman. Deputies had to place their vehicles around the suspect who rammed at least three patrol cars. The man ultimately stopped and deputies were able to remove him from his vehicle and take him into custody.
The man is identified as 38-year-old Ryan Barstad of Oregon. Deputies located almost 25 grams of marijuana inside of his vehicle. Barstad told deputies that he was following the woman because he thought she was in the army. Police say that it appears that the two did not know each other.
He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where and booked on felony charges for first degree stalking, battery, and possession of marijuana.
