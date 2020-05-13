Organ & Tissue Donation Practices Modified Due to Covid-19

Organ and tissue donation practices have had to be modified due to Covid-19.
Scott McDonald, manager of tissue recovery is involved in the recovery placement of organs and tissues for transplant in the Intermountain area.
He says they’ve had to increase screening questions to determine whether or not someone is eligible or suitable for organ and tissue donation.
They’ve also begun testing on organ and tissue donors for Covid-19.
The testing is to make sure they are testing negative before any organs are transplanted.
“If you take, say we recover a liver and a kidney from a patient who is brain dead and transplant that organ into a living patient, there’s a chance that, that virus could be transmitted to the recipient and when recipients receive organs, they’re amino suppressed, which means that we reduce their immune system response so they don’t reject that organ transplant,” says Scott McDonald, Manager of Tissue Recovery.
McDonald says they use the same testing kits on donors as they use on living people.
