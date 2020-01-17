Idaho Central Credit Union is partnering up with Stukent. What does that mean for education across the Gem State?
Friday morning, Idaho teachers became students.
Stuart Draper says, "Did you know that only seven states in the U.S. require that you pass a class in personal finance to graduate high school? Only seven. It's 2020."
Stuart Draper is the founder of Stukent. It's a company that is helping high school teachers learn how to implement personal finance courses in their classrooms across the state. All with the help of ICCU.
ICCU CMO Michael Watson says, "We thought this is something Idaho Central can get behind. This is something that we can put our full force behind because as a financial institution we see what happens every day when someone does not have financial education."
The partnership between the two organizations means that high schools that sign up for the Mimic Personal Finance Simulation course can do so for free for the next six years. Stukent is offering the course for free this year and ICCU will pay for it the following five years.
All with the purpose of creating a more stable community.
Draper says, "Our mission at Stuket is help educators help students help the world."
When ICCU leaders learned about that mission, it was something to get excited about.
Watson says, "After having seen this, we were excited. My thought was this is different than anything I have ever seen before. This is very engaging for the students."
So far, 80 high schools across the state have signed up to use the Mimic Personal Finance Simulation program in their classrooms.
