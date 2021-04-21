Organizers Say First Economic Development Summit Was a Success

Organizers of the first economic development summit say it was a success.
Bannock Development CEO, MiaCate Kennedy says they teamed up with Idaho State University to host the first ‘Southeastern Idaho Economic Development Summit’ back on April 6th.
Kennedy says 50 people got to attend in-person at the Performing Arts Center in Pocatello and hundreds of others joined virtually.
“The first summit I really just wanted to get us back in the momentum of economic development and we have such tremendous support from the state legislators and local other economic developers and I just felt like this was a great time to talk about what is economic development, where have we come from 10, 15 years ago and how can we work together to make that so much stronger and better for our area,” says MiaCate Kennedy, CEO, Bannock Development.
Kennedy says they hope to host another economic development summit in the fall.
