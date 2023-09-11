An annual event was held on a local university campus over the weekend.
On Saturday the 'Pocatello Out of the Darkness Community Walk' was held on the campus of Idaho State University.
The purpose of the event is to raise money and awareness about suicide prevention.
Over 100 people participated in the walk.
At the event there was an honor beads ceremony, with each color of beads representing a personal connection to each persons experience with suicide.
There was also a 'Unity Sand Jar.'
Susan MaComb, who is on the walk committee says they don't want anyone to feel like they are alone.
"Suicide impacts every one of us, even if we haven't struggled with it ourselves, we probably know somebody who has struggles, so just kind of decreasing the stigma and raising awareness that there is support and bring hope to people who have lost loved ones," says Susan MaComb, Walk Committee.
About $18,000 dollars was raised from Saturday's event.
To learn more or to get involved visit afsp.org
