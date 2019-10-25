Out with the old

After more than 25 years, the City of Pocatello is ready for a rebrand. The rebrand project is underway and the city has budgeted $90,000 for it.
City of Pocatello Public Information Officer Logan McDougal says, "The $90,000 that has been allocated to the project, it may not be the total cost of the project, that will be paid to the company that is selected to create the logo and style guide."
Twenty-eight companies from around the country submitted designs to the city. From there, the top three designs will be selected and the city council will vote on the winner.
The winning company will then work with the city to create a style guide which will be used will keep the city on brand. Currently, the city does not have a style guide. The current logo is at least 25 years-old and there is no record of whether the city created a style guide at the time it adopted the logo. This has caused some issues with the city's current brand.
McDougal says, "Right now as it stands, we've got several different variations on our current logo out there in use by the different departments in the city, and we want to bring that all back to have one logo and one consistent message for all the different departments."
The City of Ogden, Utah went through a rebranding process in 2016. At the time, Ogden's population was under 90,000 people (Pocatello currently has a population under 60,000). The City of Ogden spent over $130,000 during its rebranding process. Comparatively, the cost per population ratio of the two cities is very similar.
Like Ogden, Pocatello's rebranding efforts will result in a new logo and tagline.
For the companies competing for the job, the new logo must use the city's flag for inspiration.
McDougal says, "We want there to be elements from the flag, or use of the flag, in the new logo. We want there to be some consistency between the two items."
The finalized logo and style guide are to be presented to the city by February 20, 2020.
The new logo will then be phased in over time as things like street signs, letterhead, and other city property that uses the logo are in need of replacement.
