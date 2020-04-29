Last week, Governor Little announced the reopening of the economy. Today, local leaders discussed what that means at the local level during the Idaho Falls Online Lunch-In.
East Idaho Public Health Director Gerri Rackow says, "For individuals and businesses these social-distancing measures that we're talking about, they need to be part of your new normal, and things that we're doing long term."
As the economy opens up in stages, local leaders discuss what that new normal will look like.
Idaho falls Mayor Rebecca Casper says, "While special events are changing on us this year, it doesn't have to be a time for frustration. It can be a time for opportunity and creation."
As local businesses open back up, they have to be creative in formulating a plan that outlines how they'll follow social-distancing guidelines. Most businesses don't submit those plans to the health department. However, Rackow says, "We are recommending that people just post them where they're available for their customers to see. [So] that they have certainty. [Show they've] given some thought to how they're going to safely operate, and give the consumers the confidence that they can go into that business and have their risk of COVID-19 be minimized."
In June during the fourth stage of reopening, large venues may open. However, they have to follow the same types of social-distancing guidelines to keep consumers safe. Doing so will also allow for contact tracing. Mayor Casper says, "In case there's an outbreak that can be traced back to that event. So, there's a lot that still has to be considered."
If a second wave of outbreaks occurs in East Idaho, large events may be pushed back. Rackow says,"Up to 18 months and I know people don't like to hear that length of time."
That amount of time is an estimate for how long it may take to have a vaccine for COVID-19. Following social-distancing restrictions until is meant to help keep vulnerable populations safe.
The first stage or reopening across the state starts Friday. Restaurants that have in-house seating are one of the businesses that do have to submit their plans to their local public health department before opening.
