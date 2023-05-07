Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. The roadway may be compromised. Turn around, don't drown! Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when it is safe to do so. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks as flows are high and fast, and the water is dangerously cold. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom may also be over its banks. At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello. At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead. At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to remain steady or slowly rise this week. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood. && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.3 Sun 12 pm MD 10.3 10.4 10.3 &&