A total of 2,132 students received degrees and certificates during the spring graduation ceremonies at Idaho State University on Saturday.
Due to ongoing renovations at Holt Arena, this year's ceremonies were held in Reed Gym. Three distinguished faculty awards, nine alumni professional achievement awards, and 13 outstanding student awards were also presented.
Both ISU President Kevin Satterlee and one of the students who spoke challenged the graduates to wear the Bengal name proudly and to do good for their communities.
"Go out in the world and make us proud, live that better life. And while doing so never forget your roar,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee, “congratulations graduates."
"My fellow Bengals we all have different paths with different struggles but we all have two very important things in common: We all have the power to influence those around us and we are all ISU Bengals. Roar, Bengals, Roar,” said ISU graduate Savannah Crow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.