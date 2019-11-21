Today, one woman won the chance to get a new smile. After hardships over the last five years, her new smile gives her a new lease on life.
Nearly 500 people in Eastern Idaho applied for the Second Chance program. Thursday morning, Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho named Hannah Lyngar the winner.
Lyngar says, "So, [I'm] really excited that I'm not leaving empty handed. So, I don't know [begins to cry] very happy."
Lyngar is 27 and is a mom to four kids under the age of four.
Health problems that began during her first pregnancy caused oral decay.
Lyngar says, "I had to deal with hyperemesis gravidarum which is basically morning sickness in extreme overdrive. And I had that with two pregnancies."
With the constant morning sickness, acid from vomiting so frequently ate away at Lyngar's teeth. However, like any mother, she'll tell you her needs aren't the priority.
Lyngar says, "Being a mom, I put myself last because my kids need to come first. And, you know, just learn to deal with it."
Lyngar and her husband began saving money to fix her teeth around three years ago, but when "life happened" (like her youngest child's lung collapsing) that money had to be used for other family needs.
Learning to "deal with it" means living with constant pain. Lyngar says on a scale of ten, she's almost always at a five.
It's for these reasons she is the recipient of the Second Chance program.
Oral Surgeon Dr. Mark Baker says, "Hannah, 27, four kids under the age of four, and a real need there. And so, she was the lucky recipient."
In the coming months, Lyngar will start the process of getting a new smile. She will have a full-arch restoration treatment which involves replacing her missing and damaged teeth with custom-made prosthesis.
It's a process that will take hours of surgery, months of healing, and a good amount of money.
Baker says, "For all the surgery, the implants, the restorative parts and pieces, you're probably in the ballpark of $50,000."
For Lyngar, she says this is her first win in a long time.
Lyngar says, "[It will] make my life a little bit better. Be able to eat. You know, be able to smile at my babies while they're still little and let them know that you're beautiful no matter what."
The Second Chance program plans on giving a new smile to someone from the region every year.
