A Father and son have been located after missing from overdue snowmobiling.
Bingham County Sherriff's Office reported that the father son took a black GMC truck to go snowmobiling in the Mink Creek, Mills Creek area but never returned.
The Father and 12 year old son were due back last night.
They were found safe in the Mink Creek area of Bannock County.
Information of the updated snowmobilers was posted on the Bingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
