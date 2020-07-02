An interesting study by an agency in Chicago revealed that 2 out of every 3 Americans are feeling overwhelmed by Covid-19 media coverage.
When the Covid-19 crisis first came about it became clear that people were relying on television news to find out more about it.
The study of over 2000 people revealed that 66% of people were watching more news than usual, but 67% of them are feeling burnt out over all of this information.
Many people feel that the news has caused confusion while others have wound up getting into social media arguments over Covid-19.
Interestingly enough, 1 in 5 people went as far as un-friending someone over it.
Tricia Harte, Marketing Manager, Digital Third Coast said, "Even though some people may be fed up with it, they feel confuse or overwhelmed by the coverage, there's still a lot of information that they need to get out, which is why local news seems to be a top source of news when people are looking for that information."
43% of Americans say they trust the CDC for their Covid-19 information more than any other source.
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.digitalthirdcoast.com/blog/news-consumption-during-covid-19
