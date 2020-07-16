A follow up to a story KPVI brought you earlier this week.
The ‘Hyde Block’ building in Downey was built in the early 1900’s and is currently under renovation.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to the owners from Utah who bought the building about two years ago for under $100,000 dollars.
They say the three story building has a little over 6,000 square footage on each floor with a total of 19,500 square feet in the entire building.
The owners told KPVI what they plan to do with the space and what inspired them to buy the old building that they found on Facebook.
“It just spoke to us when we came and walked through it that first time. My husband said this building is the heart of this community and if we don’t buy it, it’s just going to over time, it’s just going to crumble apart and that community will be gone, so we felt a responsibility,” says Shannon Sutorius, Hyde Block Building Owner.
She says when the project is complete, they hope to live on the top floor of the building and on the main floor they would like to have their art studio and workshop along with an event center.
They also plan to use the basement for their E-commerce store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.