The Parade of Homes is going on in Bonneville County over the next two weeks.
The event is hosted by the Eastern Idaho Home Builders Association.
Each year, the parade showcases some of the best new homes in the area - and the builders and designers behind those homes.
This year's Parade of Homes features 12 houses throughout Shelley, Iona, Ammon and Idaho Falls.
You can see anything from $400,000 townhome style houses to nearly $2 million country villas.
Some homes are also up for sale.
The Parade of Homes runs Sept. 14-16 and Sept. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and are available at multiple businesses throughout Bonneville County.
You can find more information and catch a sneak peek of some of the homes on EIHBA's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.