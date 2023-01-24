Sixes Creative Studio in Pocatello is hosting a parent-leadership training academy.
Through the Idaho Resilience Project grant, they are looking for parent leaders who want to get involved in the community.
During the 12-week academy, parents will learn how to participate in decisions that affect them and their children.
The first six weeks focus on leadership and communication skills.
The second six weeks are about how government works and how you can influence your elected representatives.
"I know one of the things that every parent has mentioned so far, is the need for summer programs, because especially working parents, they're leaving their 11 year old, their 12 year old home alone because childcare is extremely expensive here and so we need to advocate, we need to work together as parents and grandparents to make a difference," says Ruta Casabianca.
Classes are free and are on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dinner and child care are provided.
