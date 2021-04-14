The Idaho Attorney General's Office has released its report on an investigation regarding the death of a Bannock County inmate. Lance Quick died while in custody at the Bannock County Jail in December 2018. In March, the prosecuting attorney in the case announced no criminal charges would be filed against the sheriff's office. Today, Quick's parents held a press conference to respond to the news.
"To know that there were people in that jail who gave a rat's...," Lance Quick's mother Shauna pauses through tears. She continues, "They really did not care about my child, and his life mattered."
Shauna and Kim Quick held a press conference in Pocatello on Wednesday morning to respond to the investigation by the Idaho Attorney General into their son's death on December 14, 2018.
"Right now my heart is pretty heavy," states Lance's father Kim. "After the scathing report came back, and the things that transpired that ended in the demise of my son."
The 47-page report is critical and shows a lack of competence in dealing with someone like Quick who was suffering from mental and physical health conditions at the time of his arrest. It also reveals a lack of communication within the Bannock County Jail.
The prosecuting attorney in the case, Barry McHugh, sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office on March 29 after reviewing the investigation. He wrote: "I have concluded that the conduct of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office employees contributed in significant ways to the death of Mr. Quick. However, I decline to pursue criminal charges in the matter because there was insufficient evidence of criminal conduct."
"I want us to be humans," Shauna says through tears. "I want us to care about each other. Am I disappointed that the criminal part of it was not to our liking? It's in the past, I can't do anything about that now."
While the Quicks can't change this outcome, they are still fighting for change. They invited Sheriff Tony Manu -- who was not sheriff at the time of their son's death -- to the press conference to ask him about changes being made at the jail now that the investigation is over.
Manu says they are bringing clinicians in to work with inmates, improving the logging of deputies' interactions with inmates, and clearly marking the holding cells to indicate which inmates need specialized care.
Also during the meeting Wednesday, Manu said something the family has been waiting more than two years to hear. While looking at Kim and Shauna he stated in a lowered voice, "I want to publicly apologize on behalf of my staff and that, you know, that Lance lost his life."
Shauna wept as she thanked Manu for the apology saying it was the first the family had received.
The Quicks will continue their fight for change in hopes of helping others like Lance. Shauna adds, "Anybody who knows what mental illness is, knows how hard it is. And the last place they need to be is in jail."
The 47-page investigation report as well as the prosecuting attorney's response can be read in their entirety by clicking on the attached PDF files.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.