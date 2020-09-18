Parents petition to recall three SD25 board members

This morning, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25's Board of Trustees took action to continue the current hybrid schedule for the district's schools.
For the remainder of the trimester, S.D. 25 students in grades 6-15 will continue with the current hybrid model while students in grades K-5 will continue with the traditional, modified schedule five days a week in-person.
After the board made this decision, three local parents filled a petition with the Bannock County Elections Office to recall three board members from zones one, two and five.
The petitioners say while some parents in the district like the hybrid model, they just want the option of a full-time schedule as well.
"We just want a full time option," says Jesse Ward (zone two petitioner). "We don't want to take away what they're [other parents] comfortable with. We fully support them and them doing what they feel is best for their children. Just as much as we're pressing for this full-time option, if we have a group of parents that comes and they want to continue with those other options, we're in support of that."
Ward tells KPVI the petitioners love the district's teachers and want to help them in any way they can during the pandemic whether it be providing extra P.P.E. or other materials they need for their classrooms.
