Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM STARTING THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, AND POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476. * WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH TODAY, AND SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 35 MPH FRIDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL LIKELY OCCUR EACH AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM VALUES OF 9 TO 18 PERCENT THURSDAY,AND 12 TO 20 PERCENT FRIDAY. OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY WILL REMAIN VERY POOR AT MID TO UPPER SLOPES, LIKELY NOT RISING ABOVE 25 PERCENT IN MANY AREAS. * HAINES INDEX...6 (HIGH). * IMPACTS...WHILE WINDS MAY HOLD SHY OF FORMAL RED FLAG CRITERIA FOR MANY AREAS THURSDAY, ESPECIALLY EAST OF THE I-15 CORRIDOR, AND HUMIDITY VALUES MAY HOLD SHY OF CRITERIA FOR SOME AREAS FRIDAY, THE OVERALL COMBINATION OF CONTINUED DRY CONDITIONS, INCREASING WINDS OVER THE TWO DAYS, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY, VERY DRY FUELS, AND RECENT FIRE BEHAVIOR SUGGEST CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL BE IN PLACE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. NEW AND PREEXISTING FIRES MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON ANY ONE OR MORE OF THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. - OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL LIKE A HAINES OF 6 BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&