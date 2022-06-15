All entrances into Yellowstone National Park remain closed as result of the damage caused by recent flooding and mudslides.
On Tuesday, Park Superintendent Cam Sholly provided a detailed update.
According to Sholly, over the last weekend, Yellowstone got two to three inches of rain, then warming temperatures cause about 5.5 inches of snow to melt and run off, leading to the severe flooding.
Sholly said hundreds of bridges are washed out or need to be evaluated for repair; dozens of trees have been taken down by the flood waters; entire roadways have been washed out; and some park employee lodging was also washed away into the river.
He said the most damage was done in the northern loop of the park, around Norris Canyon. Specifically, the most damage is between Cook City, MT and Mammoth Hot Springs, WY.
The southern loop, which runs near Old Faithful, received less damage than the northern part so Sholly hopes part of the park can reopen soon.
To put into context how high the water they're dealing with is, Sholly gave some numbers. He said the last major high water event YNP had was in the 90s and at that time, the water level measured about 31,000 cfs. As of Sunday night, the water level was at 51,000 cfs.
Referencing the situation as a "thousand year event," Sholly said the northern area will not reopen for the 2022 season.
"I think the southern loop compared to the northern road between Mammoth and Cook City - night and day," Sholly said. "So I think the southern loop will be open and ready for access relatively soon but the northern end is going to take a considerable amount of time."
When the flooding happened, Sholly said they had more than 10,000 visitors in the park plus all the residents in nearby "gateway" communities that were affected.
As of Tuesday morning, all of the park visitors had been evacuated. Backcountry users had also been located and contacted. Sholly said only one backcountry group remained in the northern range and they were working to get them out.
Sholly emphasized the park closure does include backcountry use.
Gateway communities to the park, such as Cook City or Gardiner, Montana are still cut off by the flooding.
Park County, MT commissioner Bill Berg said many residents are without water and power and food supplies are dwindling, especially as restaurants worked to accommodate those stranded.
Along with Sholly, Berg provided detailed updates on what some of the nearby communities are dealing with.
"The only way to get to Cook City and Silvergate for our county staff is through Yellowstone Park," Berg said. "So our challenges are significant. We can't provide law enforcement services up there right now, public health services - we can't get out there to pick up the garbage. Some of this stuff is pretty basic. We can't get out there to help clean up the streets because they had their own flood event."
Berg also said communities like Gardiner are "Yellowstone towns" that "live and die by tourism" so he said this closure will be a big blow for them.
As for the rest of the impact on the Park, Sholly said multiple areas are without power. He said there is currently no impact on wildlife and there have been no injuries to people because of the flooding.
Sholly said Yellowstone had to completely shut down two years ago for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And there have been a few brief government shutdowns over the years. But he said this is the first time the entire park has had to close due to flooding.
Right now, Sholly said they don't have any estimates on the amount of damage, what it's going to cost, or a timeline of when repairs can be made.
He said once the water subsides, they will get crews on the ground to assess the total damage and hopefully be able to answer some of those questions.
This year also marks the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.
